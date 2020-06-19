Maryle Barbara Seipel, 92, Maryville, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home.

She was born August 31, 1927, to John F. Mannschreck and Opal Foster Mannschreck. She was a graduate of Maryville High School, Class of 1945.

On February 14, 1947, she married Hubert Seipel at St. Patrick’s Church, Maryville.

Mass of Christian burial was Tuesday, June 16 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial was at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be directed to St. Gregory School.

