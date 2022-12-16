Curtis G. Lewis, 93, Graham, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

He was born March 17, 1929, in Guilford, to Orville and Garnet Campbell Lewis. He attended White Oak Country School and Guilford High School.

He married Doris C. Hart of Skidmore. She preceded him in death in January 2018.

Mr. Lewis served in the United States Marine Corps. He was deployed to Korea, where he was wounded in active duty. He returned to the states and spent several months in the Great Lakes Naval Hospital. He was honorably discharged in December 1952.

He became a certified electrician, working in the Maryville area before moving to Skidmore to farm with his father-in-law. In 1968, he and his family moved to Graham where they had purchased a farm. He remained on the farm until almost three weeks before his passing.

A celebration of life service was held at the Graham Union Church, Graham, on Saturday, December 10. Graveside and military services followed at the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Memorials may be made to the Prairie Home Cemetery or the Graham Union Church. Either memorial may be sent to 38272 State Hwy Y, Graham, MO 64455.

