Kermit Clarence “Butch” or “KC” Browne, 86, Waxahachie, TX, died Thursday, November 24, 2022.

He was born July 11, 1936, to Kermit and Velda Browne. He graduated from Maryville High School in 1956.

On July 17, 1956, he married Sandra Sue Scott in Maryville. She preceded him in death in March 2021.

Mr. Browne grew up working in the Browne family nursery business and spent a lifetime working in the industry. He settled in Waxahachie in 1975 as the owner of Greenwood Nursery as well as a farm in San Juan, Puerto Rico. His career achievements include top national sales for Vaughn Seed Co. in the 1960s; owner of an international plant brokerage, K.C.B, Inc., in the 1980s and 90s; and top sales for Lambert Peat Moss of Toronto, beginning in 2010 and continuing through November 2022.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 14 at the First United Methodist Church, Waxahachie.