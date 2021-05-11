With the last mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic, May 12 only offering second doses of the vaccine, individuals who wish to initiate the vaccinations will need to contact their local pharmacies, Rogers Pharmacy, Hy-Vee and Walmart.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, an estimated 33.5 percent or 7,397 Nodaway Countians have received the first dose of the vaccine.

As of May 4, a total of 13,215 total doses have been given and 27.7 percent or 6,115 people have completed the vaccination process. The total population of Nodaway County is given at 22,092 residents. The statewide rate for vaccinations is 38 percent for first doses.

Nodaway County’s COVID-19 cases from April 27 to May 3 are given as four new cases, with deaths since April 2020 remaining at 23. No one is currently hospitalized with five active cases in the county.

