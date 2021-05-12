Evergy has received reports of individuals placing phone calls to customers and claiming to be Evergy representatives. The individuals are asking customers for immediate payment to avoid service disconnection. These representatives are not employees of Evergy. For past-due accounts, calls from Evergy requesting payment are never made the same day as the disconnection.

Several customers have contacted us after receiving suspicious calls. In most cases, the caller claims to be an Evergy customer service representative to get the customer to provide credit card information or other personal information, telling the customer a check has bounced or he/she has a past-due bill. Imposters will often ask customers to use a pre-paid card for payment. Evergy will never ask a customer to purchase a pre-paid debit card to pay for service.

Customers may verify an individual is from Evergy by asking to see company identification or by calling the Customer Contact Center before giving any information such as your Evergy account number or banking information. If you can’t verify that you’re speaking with an Evergy employee, do not give them this information. Evergy Missouri service areas and Evergy Kansas Metro may reach customer service toll-free at 1-888-471-5275. Evergy Kansas Central customers may call 1-800-383-1183. Customers can also review their account status online by visiting www.evergy.com.

Evergy wants its customers to know how to identify Evergy representatives. Employees will carry Evergy employee identification. For a service appointment, they may be driving an Evergy vehicle or wearing Evergy branded clothing. Evergy does not perform door-to-door sales. Evergy employees rarely need to enter a customer’s home.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers have increased calls, texts, emails, and in-person tactics and are contacting utility customers asking for immediate payment to avoid service disconnection. As a reminder, Evergy will never ask customers to make payments with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency, or third-party digital payment mobile applications. If you feel you have been a victim of a scam, please work with your local law enforcement agency to report the crime.