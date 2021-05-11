Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/4/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None

Requisitions: commission to Kevin Hartman for Hazardous Household Waste workday; circuit clerk to Matthew Jones for attorney fees.

A call was put in to Mark Wilson, Polk Township road supervisor, regarding who is in charge of speed limits and signage that are outside of city limits but within Polk Township. The commission also discussed the salary schedule the township has for the road crew.

The commission put a call in to Ron Scroggie, Enel White Cloud Wind Project, regarding a landowner concern within the footprint of the White Cloud Wind project. Scroggie gave updates on the project.

A call was put in to Jennifer Jarvis Sardigal, MoDOT area engineer, regarding specific road requirements. Sardigal will email requested information.

The commission inspected Road #588 and Road #757 in White Cloud Township, a tube on Road #285 and Bridge

#287 in Union Township and a tube on Road #637 and a guard rail request on Old Highway CC both in Polk Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission had a conference call with Trish Rielly, environmental program supervisor of Department of Natural

Resources and Eric Fuchs, soilwater technician of Missouri Rural Water Association to discuss the 319 Grant process. Also on the conference call: Jeremy Redden with Soil and Water Conservation and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer. Rielly discussed the guidelines and requirements of the grant.

A call was put in to Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates for a BRO-B062(74) Bridge status update. Macias stated they are waiting on environmentals before they can proceed.

A call was put in to a Polk Township resident regarding a tube extension on his property.

Walk made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 5/11/2021.