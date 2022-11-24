By Kathryn Rice

Maryville Florists has turned into a winter wonderland of Christmas gifts and decorating items.

Located at 214 North Main Street, the shop features a wide variety of gifts and floral arrangements. Owner Keitha Clapp laughs about the wide selection of gnomes currently waiting for purchase.

If looking for a small stocking stuffer, secret Santa or work gifts, Maryville Florists has gifts starting at under $5.

Something not everyone might know is Maryville Florists has fresh evergreen sprays as well as the artificial ones. There are ornaments, snowmen, fresh and artificial flowers and wreaths, live plants, cardinals and more.

Local vendors offer wooden quilt blocks, crochet wash clothes and gnome towels, denim rugs and pillows, earrings and Plant House soaps. There is a nice selection of cards by local artist Mattie Dimmitt.

Maryville Florists delivers throughout Nodaway County for a small fee. The shop’s design staff prides itself on creating special one-of-a kind centerpieces, decorations and arrangements to fit their customers’ needs.

Hours for the holidays are 8:30 am to 2 pm, Black Friday, November 25; 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, Small Business Saturday, November 26; open 8:30 am to 7 pm, for the Downtown Christmas lighting, Monday, November 28. Normal hours are 8:30 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday; and 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, Saturdays.

The shop will be closed for Christmas, December 24 to 26; and for New Years’ December 31 though January 2, 2023.