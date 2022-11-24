As part of the Very Merryville Christmas, Shop Merryville this Christmas is going on now.

Over 45 local businesses have donated gift cards and merchandise to give away in weekly drawings held Monday afternoons. In addition, the Chamber and NCED have donated $500 for a grand prize giveaway on December 19.

Winners will be posted on the Chamber website and via social media.

Participating businesses are giving away tickets to customers. Tickets are torn in half; one half goes into a box for the drawing and the other half with a corresponding number is kept by the customer. No purchase is necessary to participate; however, to get a ticket without a purchase individuals must go to the Chamber office at 408 North Market. One free ticket is available per week.