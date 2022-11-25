LaChic features thoughtful, useful Christmas gifts in the handbag room. Owner Jennifer Gillespie shows off the many different handbags and jewelry available for personal use or as gifts.

LaChic located at 108 East Third Street is a boutique salon that specializes in cut and color. Gillespie hosts three shopping events per year. Besides the handbags and jewelry, LaChic has a wide selection of Christmas decor. This is the ninth year for LaChic shopping events.

LaChic is open 9 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday.