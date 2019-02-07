Editor’s note: several county schools canceled classes on February 7 due to weather which is not reflected in these days.

The Nodaway County school calendars have been adjusted to add the weather-related snow days so far this year.

The following is a list of the schools and the dates which will be added to the original school calendar as student days.

• Maryville: February 18, May 15, 16, 17, 20 and 21.

• Nodaway-Holt: February 18, April 22, May 15, 16, 17 and 20.

• Northeast Nodaway: February 18, May 15, 16, 17, 20 and 22.

• West Nodaway: February 18, April 1, May 20 and 21.

• Jefferson: February 18, April 22 and May 16. One more day to be added at a later date.

• South Nodaway: February 18, May 17, 20, 21 and a half day on 22.

• North Nodaway: February 18, 25, March 18, May 17, 20 and 21.