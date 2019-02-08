Sunday

• Northeast Nodaway Booster Club 3/4 BB Tourney

• North Nodaway PAT Group Connection, 1 pm

 

Monday

• Nodaway-Holt FCCLA Week begins

• South Nodaway MoWest HS Honor Choir

• West Nodaway Book Fair begins

• St. Gregory’s Preschool Muffins with Mom, 7 am

• Jefferson, South Nodaway JH Scholar Bowl at Union Star, 4:30 pm

• West Nodaway NHS Pizza Ranch Fundraiser, 5 pm

• MHS Girls JV/V BB vs Cameron, 5:30 pm

• West Nodaway JV/V BB at South Nodaway, 5:30 pm

• Jefferson PTO meeting, 6 pm

• North Nodaway JH BB at North Harrison, 6 pm

• Northeast Nodaway V BB at Worth Co, 6 pm

• Jefferson NHS meeting, 7 pm

• MHS Dazzlers Youth Dance Clinic, 8 pm

 

Tuesday

• Jefferson, Nodaway-Holt, South Nodaway, St. Gregory’s, West Nodaway 8th grade NTS Tour

• North Nodaway P/T Conferences, 4 pm

• South Nodaway JV/V BB at East Atchison, 5 pm

• West Nodaway JV/V BB at Jefferson, senior night, 5 pm

• Nodaway-Holt JV/V BB at Mound City, 5:30 pm

• North Nodaway JV/V BB vs King City, senior night, 5:30 pm

• Northeast Nodaway  PAT Music & Learning, 6:30 pm

 

Wednesday

• Jefferson Casual/Class Group Pictures

• South Nodaway English II Field Trip

• St. Gregory’s K-4 Mass, 8 am

• St. Gregory’s Preschool Party, 9:15 am

• St. Gregory’s 6th DARE, 11:35 am

• St. Gregory’s 7/8 Bowling, 1 pm

• South Nodaway PK-6th Valentine parties, 2:15 pm

• St. Gregory’s 4-8 Midterm Conferences, 3:15 pm

• North Nodaway P/T Conferences, 4 pm

• St. Gregory’s Little Saints/EPIC, 6 pm

 

Thursday

• Jefferson HS Math Contest at NW

• MMS Group Level Pictures

• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am

• Northeast Nodaway 8th grade NTS Tour, 8:30 am

• Northeast Nodaway  1st-3rd Family Lunch, 10:45 am

• St. Gregory’s FFF meeting, 12:45 pm

• Nodaway-Holt Early Dismissal, 1 pm

• South Nodaway Early Dismissal, 1 pm

• South Nodaway P/T Conferences, 1 pm

• Nodaway-Holt FCCLA Blood Drive, 2 to 6 pm

• Nodaway-Holt P/T Conferences, 2 to 8 pm

• Jefferson JV/V BB at East Atchison, 5 pm

• Northeast Nodaway  JV/V BB vs DeKalb, senior night, 5 pm

• South Nodaway JV/V BB vs Stewartsville, senior night, 5 pm

• North Nodaway JV/V BB at West Nodaway, senior night, 5:30 pm

• South Nodaway FCA Spaghetti Supper

• MHS Girls V BB at Savannah, 6 pm

• St. Gregory’s Parent Date Night, 6 pm

 

Friday

• Jefferson, Nodaway-Holt, North Nodaway, South Nodaway, St. Gregory’s No School

• MHS Speech & Debate Novice at Fort Osage

• MMS Focus Friday – Hound Time

• MMS FCA, 7:15 am

• MHS Pep Assembly, 2:45 pm

• Nodaway-Holt JV/V BB at Union Star, 5 pm

• South Nodaway Mr. Jenkins Movie Night, 5 pm

• MHS Boys JV/V BB vs Savannah, Courtwarming, 5:30 pm

• MHS Dazzlers State Sendoff, 7 pm

 

Saturday

• Jefferson, Nodaway-Holt, North Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway, South Nodaway, West Nodaway V BB – Districts begin at Nodaway-Holt

• Jefferson, South Nodaway, St. Gregory’s JH Music Contest at NW

• MHS Show Choir at Cameron

• MHS Speech & Debate at Grain Valley

• South Nodaway PTO 3/4 Girls BB Tourney

• Northeast Nodaway HS Science Olympiad at Trenton, 5:45 am

• Jefferson, MHS, South Nodaway  JV/V Scholar Bowl at North Andrew, 8 am

• West Nodaway Booster Club 5/6 BB Tourney, 8 am

• MHS Weightlifting Competition at East Buchanan, 9 am

Facebook Comments