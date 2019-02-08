• Northeast Nodaway Booster Club 3/4 BB Tourney
• North Nodaway PAT Group Connection, 1 pm
Monday
• Nodaway-Holt FCCLA Week begins
• South Nodaway MoWest HS Honor Choir
• West Nodaway Book Fair begins
• St. Gregory’s Preschool Muffins with Mom, 7 am
• Jefferson, South Nodaway JH Scholar Bowl at Union Star, 4:30 pm
• West Nodaway NHS Pizza Ranch Fundraiser, 5 pm
• MHS Girls JV/V BB vs Cameron, 5:30 pm
• West Nodaway JV/V BB at South Nodaway, 5:30 pm
• Jefferson PTO meeting, 6 pm
• North Nodaway JH BB at North Harrison, 6 pm
• Northeast Nodaway V BB at Worth Co, 6 pm
• Jefferson NHS meeting, 7 pm
• MHS Dazzlers Youth Dance Clinic, 8 pm
Tuesday
• Jefferson, Nodaway-Holt, South Nodaway, St. Gregory’s, West Nodaway 8th grade NTS Tour
• North Nodaway P/T Conferences, 4 pm
• South Nodaway JV/V BB at East Atchison, 5 pm
• West Nodaway JV/V BB at Jefferson, senior night, 5 pm
• Nodaway-Holt JV/V BB at Mound City, 5:30 pm
• North Nodaway JV/V BB vs King City, senior night, 5:30 pm
• Northeast Nodaway PAT Music & Learning, 6:30 pm
Wednesday
• Jefferson Casual/Class Group Pictures
• South Nodaway English II Field Trip
• St. Gregory’s K-4 Mass, 8 am
• St. Gregory’s Preschool Party, 9:15 am
• St. Gregory’s 6th DARE, 11:35 am
• St. Gregory’s 7/8 Bowling, 1 pm
• South Nodaway PK-6th Valentine parties, 2:15 pm
• St. Gregory’s 4-8 Midterm Conferences, 3:15 pm
• North Nodaway P/T Conferences, 4 pm
• St. Gregory’s Little Saints/EPIC, 6 pm
Thursday
• Jefferson HS Math Contest at NW
• MMS Group Level Pictures
• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am
• Northeast Nodaway 8th grade NTS Tour, 8:30 am
• Northeast Nodaway 1st-3rd Family Lunch, 10:45 am
• St. Gregory’s FFF meeting, 12:45 pm
• Nodaway-Holt Early Dismissal, 1 pm
• South Nodaway Early Dismissal, 1 pm
• South Nodaway P/T Conferences, 1 pm
• Nodaway-Holt FCCLA Blood Drive, 2 to 6 pm
• Nodaway-Holt P/T Conferences, 2 to 8 pm
• Jefferson JV/V BB at East Atchison, 5 pm
• Northeast Nodaway JV/V BB vs DeKalb, senior night, 5 pm
• South Nodaway JV/V BB vs Stewartsville, senior night, 5 pm
• North Nodaway JV/V BB at West Nodaway, senior night, 5:30 pm
• South Nodaway FCA Spaghetti Supper
• MHS Girls V BB at Savannah, 6 pm
• St. Gregory’s Parent Date Night, 6 pm
Friday
• Jefferson, Nodaway-Holt, North Nodaway, South Nodaway, St. Gregory’s No School
• MHS Speech & Debate Novice at Fort Osage
• MMS Focus Friday – Hound Time
• MMS FCA, 7:15 am
• MHS Pep Assembly, 2:45 pm
• Nodaway-Holt JV/V BB at Union Star, 5 pm
• South Nodaway Mr. Jenkins Movie Night, 5 pm
• MHS Boys JV/V BB vs Savannah, Courtwarming, 5:30 pm
• MHS Dazzlers State Sendoff, 7 pm
Saturday
• Jefferson, Nodaway-Holt, North Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway, South Nodaway, West Nodaway V BB – Districts begin at Nodaway-Holt
• Jefferson, South Nodaway, St. Gregory’s JH Music Contest at NW
• MHS Show Choir at Cameron
• MHS Speech & Debate at Grain Valley
• South Nodaway PTO 3/4 Girls BB Tourney
• Northeast Nodaway HS Science Olympiad at Trenton, 5:45 am
• Jefferson, MHS, South Nodaway JV/V Scholar Bowl at North Andrew, 8 am
• West Nodaway Booster Club 5/6 BB Tourney, 8 am
• MHS Weightlifting Competition at East Buchanan, 9 am
