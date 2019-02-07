At 3:45 pm, Thursday, January 31, a South Nodaway R-IV school bus, owned by Jarnik, was involved in an accident on County Road 360, just west of Route J, near Guilford.

The 2009 Blue Bird bus, driven by Roger Nelson, 64, Guilford, was going west when it was hit at the crest of a hill by a 1999 Ford F250 pickup, driven by Michael Dougan, 65, Maryville, which was traveling east. Dougan attempted to stop the pickup as it approached the school bus; however, due to ice on the road he was not able to stop. The pickup and bus came to rest on the north side of the road.

There were three South Nodaway juvenile students on the bus. No one in either vehicle was injured.

Kizer Collision, Maryville, towed the nondrivable bus and Walker Body Shop, Maryville, towed the pickup.