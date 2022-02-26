Caleb Phillips, Nodaway County prosecuting attorney, made a press announcement February 16 that he will not seek election for the term beginning January 1, 2023.

Phillips was appointed to the post by Missouri Governor Mike Parson and sworn into office September 1, 2021. He will complete the term of Robert Rice who was appointed Fourth District associate court judge.

“Although I have decided to pursue other opportunities, I am very grateful that I have been able to serve the people of Nodaway County for the past year and a half,” noted Phillips in the news release. “This is a wonderful place to live and raise a family.”

The candidate filing for this position and others began February 22 and will continue until 5 pm, Tuesday, March 29 at the Nodaway County Clerk’s office in Nodaway County Administration Center.