Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces nine individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 707 confirmed cases

 73 active cases

 626 released from isolation

 20 total hospitalizations

 5 current hospitalizations

 8 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 2 males between 10-19 years of age

 3 females between 20-29 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 40-49 years of age

 1 female between 70-79 years of age

 1 female between 80-89 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.