Nodaway County Collector Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins reported Federal Emergency Management Assistance (FEMA) will offer county citizens the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program.

The general program overview can be found at fema.gov/disasters/ coronavirus/economic/funeral- assistance/faq.

There is an application process for the individual including all necessary information and documentation when contact is made with the FEMA agent through a phone call.

The following information will be needed when calling FEMA to register for assistance.

• Social Security number for the applicant and the deceased individual

• Date of birth for the applicant and the deceased individual

• Current mailing address for the applicant

• Current telephone number for the applicant

• Location or address where the deceased individual passed away

• Information about burial or funeral insurance policies

• Information about other funeral assistance received, such as donations, CARES Act grants and assistance from voluntary organizations

• Routing and account number of the applicant’s checking or savings account for direct deposit, if requested.

Other information required includes a copy of the death certificate, proof of funeral expenses incurred, and proof of assistance received from any other source.

The death certificate must indicate the death was caused by, “may have been caused by” or “was likely a result of” COVID-19 or COVID-19-like symptoms. Similar phrases that indicate a high likelihood of COVID-19 are considered sufficient attribution.

The death must have occurred in the United States, including the US territories, or the District of Columbia.

COVID-19 Funeral Assistance is not available for the funeral expenses of US citizens who died outside the United States.

Documentation for expenses such as receipts, funeral home contract, etc. must include the applicant’s name as the person responsible for the expense, the deceased individual’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and that funeral expenses were incurred after January 20, 2020.

The applicant must also provide FEMA with proof of funds received from other sources specifically used for funeral costs. COVID-19 Funeral Assistance may not duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance or financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government programs or agencies, or other sources. Life insurance proceeds are not considered a duplication of funeral assistance benefits.

It is estimated to take only 20 minutes to complete.

The qualifications to apply include:

• You are a US citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who paid for funeral expenses after January 20, 2020, and

• The funeral expenses were for an individual whose death in the United States, territories or the District of Columbia, may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19.

Applications must be completed with a phone call to FEMA at 844.684.6333 during the hours of operation: 8 am to 8 pm, Monday through Friday.

Once the phone call is completed, application is made and the individual is given an application number, then supporting documentation should be provided to FEMA a few ways:

• Upload to your DisasterAssistance.gov account

• Fax documents: 855.261.3452.

ª Mail documents: PO Box 10001, Hyattsville, MD 20782.

COVID-19 Funeral Assistance will assist with expenses for funeral services and interment or cremation. Expenses for funeral services and interment or cremation typically include, but are not limited to:

• Transportation for up to two individuals to identify the deceased individual

• Transfer of remains

• Casket or urn

• Burial plot or cremation niche

• Marker or headstone

• Clergy or officiant services

• Arrangement of the funeral ceremony

• Use of funeral home equipment or staff

• Cremation or interment costs

• Costs associated with producing and certifying multiple death certificates

• Additional expenses mandated by any applicable local or state government laws or ordinances.

Assistance is limited to a maximum of $9,000 per funeral.