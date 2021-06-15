At the June 7 Pickering City Council meeting, graffiti and fireworks were discussed.

The aldermen had been approached by a concerned citizen about graffiti using bad words and inappropriate drawings chalked onto the basketball court at the city park, the past two weekends. The citizen had used soap and water to remove the graffiti the first weekend and Alderman Kevin Leedom had cleaned it up the second.

Also, fireworks had been heard, leading the aldermen to remind Pickering residents of ordinance #38 which states fireworks can only be shot off inside the Pickering city limits from 10 am to 11:30 pm, Sunday, July 4.

Leedom commended residents for putting trash into the proper receptacles at the city park.

The council passed a resolution asking retiring city aldermen to turn in their city badges upon leaving office.

Discussion was held on repairing the sidewalk by the Habitat for Humanity house. Last year, to fix a sewer leak in the yard, a large segment of sidewalk had been removed. City Clerk Milt Sovereign has been putting rock into the hole to build a base for the concrete.

The council approved talking to Tyrone Pankau about replacing the concrete and removing the old slab.

Hart Insurance had contacted Sovereign with information on the cost being $58 instead of $75 for contents insurance at the community building.

The alderman approved the $303.91 submitted by resident Carla Vore for the 15 bags of mulch, annual plants, landscape timbers and labor used to plant the area by the Pickering city sign and the community building.

There were no sewer repairs in May. Questions by a resident were asked about putting in new sewer hook-up. Sovereign said if there was a house on the lot in 2006, when the sewer system was installed in 2006, there was a tank where the sewer pump could be reinstalled.