Nodaway County eighth graders from Maryville, Jefferson, South Nodaway, West Nodaway, Nodaway-Holt, North Nodaway and Northeast Nodaway had the opportunity to tour four of the following manufacturers and businesses: Laclede, DRIV/Tenneco, Kawasaki, Mosaic Medical Center, JL Houston/PolyTank, Metal Culverts, NUCOR-LMP and Nodaway County Services.