The 28th annual Downtown Maryville Trick or Treat event will be from 5 to 6:30 pm, Monday, October 30 in Downtown Maryville.

This year the event is being sponsored by the Maryville Pride Lions Club. There are a total of 77 participants who are welcoming families to receive goodies.

Participating “treaters” off the square are: A&G Restaurant, 208 North Main; Bearcat Boogie, 515 N. Main; Carquest Auto Parts, 123 North Main; Elks Lodge 760 annual hotdog, a drink and a coloring book at 115 North Main; Fairway Mortgage, 127 South Main; Fantastic Fidos, 220 North Main; First Baptist Family Life Center in the South Main first block parking lot; First Christian Church, 201 West Third; First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main; Maryville Chamber and Nodaway County Economic Development, 408 North Market; Maryville Forum, 111 E. Jenkins; Maryville Florists, 214 North Main; Maryville Public Library, giving away children’s books, 509 North Main; Meyer Auto Center, 204 North Market Street; Midland Surveying and Nodaway County Abstract, 401 North Market; Midwest Data Center, 206 E. Third; MTE Office Center, 216 East Third; Northwest Regional Council of Governments, 114 West Third; The Rose Theater, 118 West Third; Simply Posh Boutique, 216 North Main; The Pub, 414 North Main; 39th Street Liquor, 108 South Main; and US Bank, 120 South Main.

On the square merchants and government officials who will be handing out goodies are A Step Ahead Dance Company, Bank Midwest, The Beauty Bar, Black Pony Microbrewery, Burny’s Sports Bar, La Chic Salon & Spa, Missouri State Public Defender’s Office, Associate Circuit Court Judge Robert Rice, Nodaway County Circuit Clerk Elaine Wilson, Nodaway County Extension Center, Nodaway News Leader, Nodaway Valley Bank, Northwest Audio Visual, The Perk, Simply Siam, Veronica Luke Tax & Accounting, Welch and Webb, LLC and Willow + Elm.

Others coming to the Nodaway County Courthouse Square are: A&M Amusement set up in front of The Pub, Advance America, ASI Advanced Services, American Electric, Connections Bank, Cornerstones of Care, Nodaway County DARE and Sheriff’s Department, Girl Scout Troop 2820, Homemade by Autumn, Humane Society Animal Shelter, Kawasaki Motors Mfg., Laclede Chain, Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville Pride Lions Club, Maryville Fire Department and Public Safety, Nodaway County 4-H Youth Council, Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association, Nodaway County Farm Bureau, Nodaway County Health Center, Nodaway County Services, Optimist Club, Parents as Teachers, Scout Troop 75, St. Gregory School, The Bridge Church, Tri-State Auto Family, Vision Source Eye Care and Ziegler Ag.

The City of Maryville will set up Halloween decorations and hand out treats at the Pocket Park on the corner of Main and West Third Street.

Parkdale Manor is requesting trick or treaters stop by their facility at 814 West South Avenue for a treat and to delight the residents.

The City of Maryville will close the streets at 4 pm around the square and the downtown area.

“This has been an amazing and fun event for 28 years,” Kathy Rice, organizer of the event, said. “We’re inviting families to come out and have a good time, rain or shine.”