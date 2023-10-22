By Morgan Guyer

It’s been an impressive season so far for the Maryville Boys Spoofhound Soccer Team.

They currently sit at 12-3 on the season, with one of the losses coming in overtime. Now after an 8-0 win over Savannah on October 16, the team will begin preparing for the post season.

The Spoofhounds took down Savannah 8-0, ending the game at halftime due to the mercy rule. It was another dominant victory for Maryville, who have now had six shutout wins over the course of the season. It took a while for Maryville to get to full speed, scoring the first goal of the game off the foot of Senior Kason Teale around 15 minutes into the game. The goals wouldn’t stop there, as Teale would add three more before the game was over, on top of two assists, and Senior Lane Hazen also scored two goals. Maryville will close out the season on the road against Benton on October 25, before starting district play.