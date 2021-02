Connie J. Duncan, 83, Maryville, formerly of Guilford, died Friday, January 29, 2021, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

She was born Friday, December 10, 1937.

Ms. Duncan’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A private service will be held in Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford.

