Charles F. Linville, 76, Maryville, formerly of Skidmore, died Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Nodaway Nursing Home.

He was born May 29, 1944, to Charles E. and Freda Barrett Linville, Jr. He attended school in Skidmore.

Mr. Linville’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A private service will be held at a later date at Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.