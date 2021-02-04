David Laverne White, 75, Maryville, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

He was born December 13, 1945, to David Harold White and Mary Ellen Winslow White. He graduated from West Nodaway High School in 1963. He studied at Northwest Missouri State University and also Northwest Vocational Technical School where he earned a welding certification.

On May 13, 1967, he married Judy Katharine Clymens White at Wray Memorial Methodist Church in Hopkins.

Services will be Tuesday, February 9 at Price Funeral Home. Burial will be in Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm on Monday,

February 8, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the family, to be established.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.