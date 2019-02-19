By Dustin Henggeler

With two ineligible starters in his lineup for the Class 1 District 16 tournament opener, Northeast Nodaway Coach Rory Jackson had to move two freshmen into the starting lineup against a North Nodaway Mustangs team that had already defeated them twice in the season.

Freshmen Ben Boswell and Auston Pride have had plenty of varsity experience this season off the bench, but it was their performance in the 46-31 win February 16 at Graham that showed their potential.

“I couldn’t be happier with how our guys stepped up today,” said Northeast Nodaway Coach Rory Jackson.

