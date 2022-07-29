Any community officials interested in demolishing vacant commercial and residential structures will soon be able to apply for two grant opportunities with the state.

The community revitalization grant through the Missouri Department of Economic Development is scheduled to open this month. One of the allowable activities is the demolition of vacant properties. This grant will require a 50 percent match.

In addition, the Community Development Block Grant-demolition category will open in October. For more information, go to the application portal at moarpa.mo.gov/ available-funding- opportunities/ under the available funding opportunities link.

Community leaders interested in these grants can begin the process by completing the following.

• Reach out to Kim Mildward at the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, via e-mail at kim@nwmorcog.org or 660.582.5121 ext. 2 for assistance with the applications.

• Adopt a dangerous building policy in place, and adopt enforceable ordinances.

• Provide code enforcement, provide law enforcement to support the code enforcement method.

• Establish a fund for demolition with demolition goals.

• Develop a rapport with the property owners and document problems with each property.