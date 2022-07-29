James W. Erckenbrack, 77, Maryville, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

He was born June 17, 1945, in Chehalis, WA, to James and Carol Hallock Erckenbrack. He was a graduate of Shoreline High School.

Mr. Erckenbrack worked in the construction industry and later for Kawasaki.

He was preceded in death by his children, Jennifer and George Erckenbrack, and his parents.

Survivors include three sisters, Anita Patterson, Sunny Day, and Joy Lovett; half-sister and half-brother, Shari Matlock and Jerry Matlock.

Mr. Erckenbrack’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.