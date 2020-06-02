Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners; Walker and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. Burns seconded the motion. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/26/2020. The motion passed.

Invoice to Geist Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc.; requisitions: collector/treasurer to JTM324 Stratigic Advisors, Inc. for equipment; to Cintas for equipment; sheriff to Larson Electronics, LLC for equipment, all related to COVID – 19.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: emails regarding COVID – 19 from FEMA; report from human resources director regarding an accident within the Administration Center; legal opinion from Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice, regarding background on sovereign or governmental immunity; press release from Evergy; USDA Rural Development Business & Industry CARES Act email

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed the progress of various county projects. The commission and Ed Walker discussed an email from Ky Hill, Nodaway Soil and Water Conservation District regarding a tube being washed out on 210th Street between Liberty and Mahogany Roads. Ed Walker drove the road, referred it to Jackson Township, who has closed the road.

A call was put in to IHP regarding draining the boiler at the Courthouse.

Spoke with Philip Auffert regarding Independence Township road issues. Also discussed re-construction Road #198 (2020-3) progress.

Reviewed and signed SEMA PA-2 Form and State of Missouri public assistance grant certification forms for FEMA-DR-4451.

Sheriff Randy Strong, Collector/Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins and Human Resource Director Tammy Carter, discussed the employee assistance program with the commission. In the past, this had been included within the insurance, however it is not a part of the Blue Cross Blue Shield package. Quotes from Gallagher Benefit Services were discussed. Stiens made a motion to add this to our existing provision. All were in favor.

Jenkins gave updates on the supplies the county has ordered or plans to order for CARES Act Funds. An empty office within the Administration Center will be used to store these supplies. Jenkins discussed some of the items entities have called to discuss with her. Nate Blackford, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, emailed a request to meet with the commission.

The commission inspected Road #591 in Polk Township.

Stiens made a motion to commission adjourn for lunch. The motion passed.

The commission spoke with a representative regarding the FEMA-DR-4490. The county does not anticipate utilizing this public assistance program as they have the CARES Act funds and intends to request a withdrawal from the program at a later time if they do not need to utilize.

The commission took a call from a concerned resident regarding a COVID – 19 fundraiser that is being planned in her community.

The commission, along with Ed Walker and Carter, participated in a teleconference call regarding next steps on FEMA Project #126488. Also on the call were Mitchell Gibler, McClure Engineers, Jerry Quarles, task force leader, Fardiss Ettehad, PDMG, Ed Hubert, PDMG, alternate, Russell LaForce, HMP, Jack Malone, HMP, and Karen Warner, EHP all with FEMA.

A citizen that had come in to follow-up with the commission on May 19 regarding an issue with Enel-White Cloud Wind project about trees that were cut on a creek that runs on his property.

Spoke with Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, regarding Bridges #439 and #411 in Jackson Township.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn until 6/2/2020.