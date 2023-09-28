Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville is hosting free screening opportunities for prostate antigen regarding cancer (PSA). The next PSA event will be from 11 am to 2 pm, Thursday, September 28 at Tuck Point Bar and Grill, Ravenwood.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. One in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetimes which is nearly 100 percent survivable when caught early. Men over 50 should consider screening, even if they don’t think they are at risk.