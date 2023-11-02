P residing Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Chris Burns, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/24/23. The motion passed. Also reviewed the Salary Commission minutes from 10/24/2023.

Approved: Invoices for Snyder & Associates and NWMO Regional Council of Governments.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Fastenal for supplies; to Kelly Tire for vehicle maintenance and repair.

The commission reviewed the following information: invite to Agri-Ready recognition ceremony on November 14, 2023 @ 1:30; scope and fee documents from Kimley-Horn & Associates for Village O project.

Sheriff’s Department Captain Austin Hann shared quotes for a windshield replacement. A call was put in to Render Auto Glass for clarification on a line item and was given permission to perform the work. Several calls were made to parts stores looking for a part for a Dodge Charger.

Walker gave updates on the generators and quotes for preventative maintenance from Electrical Engineering and Equipment Company (3E) were reviewed. IHP turned the boiler on at the Courthouse.

Brian Rose, representative for Gallagher Insurance, presented potential rates for county insurance. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Rex Wallace, assessor. Following the discussion, Burns made a motion to stay with Blue Cross Blue Shield for FY2024. All were in favor.

The County Employees’ Retirement Fund (CERF) Annual Contribution Election form was filled out. The county will remain at the same four percent contribution rate for 2023. The form was returned to the CERF representative.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Discussed the status of each township’s CART rock delivery. Called Eric Jones, Atchison Township maintenance operator, for a status check.

A call was put in to Susette Taylor, Atchison County clerk, to discuss their current insurance.

A call was put in to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, for clarification to an email received regarding 57.317 RSMo on Sheriff’s pay, a discussion of county insurance payments and drafting an ordinance for the upcoming April election. Also present: Jenkins.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 11/2/2023.