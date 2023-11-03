All three Nodaway County football teams earned a bye from the first round of playoffs after successful regular seasons, and are now ready to begin a postseason charge.

The Maryville Spoofhounds ended the season with an 8-1 record and first place in the MEC. After a week-one loss against Blair Oaks, the team finished the season undefeated, scoring more than 40 points on five occasions and also holding two teams to zero points. Senior Derek Quinlin will look to lead the team on offense with his main target Senior Delton Davis, as Maryville hosts Cameron on November 3 at the Hound Pound. Maryville beat Cameron 21-0 when the teams met earlier on September 22.

The Nodaway Valley Thunder enjoyed their best ever season under the West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt co-op. They finished 7-2 on the season, with their two losses coming against an undefeated South Holt team and 8-1 Platte Valley. Senior Michael Cook has been the leader at the quarterback position, but has been dealing with an injury late in the season. Nodaway Valley will host East Atchison in Burlington Jct on November 3. The Thunder beat East Atchison 44-22 earlier on September 8.

Platte Valley ended the regular season with an 8-1 record, with the one loss coming against South Holt. Senior Aydan Blackford has taken a big step up at the quarterback position, and has found his main targets seniors Brandon McQueen and Lane Acklin throughout the season. Platte Valley will host King City in Barnard on November 3. King City is 2-8 on the year but is coming off a 20-12 win over Stanberry on October 27.