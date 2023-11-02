Bonnie Allen Lowrance, formerly of Graham, passed away in Maryville, on October 29, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Bonnie was born January 24, 1947, to Allen and Lois Duke Hayes. Bonnie grew up in Lakewood, TN.

Bonnie Lowrance made her home in Graham, with her loving husband, Roe Lowrance, who proceeded her in death on May 2, 2019. Bonnie graduated from Dupont High in 1965. Upon graduating high school, she married her elementary school sweetheart, Daris T. Keith, Sr. From this marriage Daris T. Keith, Jr., Amy Keith, Brian Keith, and Michael Lowrance were born. Bonnie was united in marriage to Roe in November 29, 1981, and added to her family, Nick Lowrance. Bonnie spoke of fond memories of her work at the physician’s office, Quaker Oats, Snorkel and United Electric Cooperative where she met life-long friends.

Bonnie loved her family fiercely. She was always up for shopping, especially if there was a “deal” and many adventures with her grandchildren.

Mom, Nanny, Iwa, your family misses you dearly. You will forever live in our hearts and be forever on our minds.

Visitation was held from 6 to 8 pm, Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Services were held at 11 am, Thursday, November 2, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Groves Cemetery, Skidmore.

There was a private family time from 9 to 10 am, Thursday, November 2, at the funeral home. Friends may call afterwards.