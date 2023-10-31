Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/19/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice for ProServ; caterer’s license to Backyard Vine & Wine; inventory transfer/disposal forms.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Missouri Sheriffs Association for training; to SG Ammo for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information: training certificate for Tina Deiter, prosecuting attorney; sheriff’s inmate report for September 2023.

Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, brought in a utility letter of certification, right-of-way certification and supplemental agreement number 1 for signatures for the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) 9900(144) grant.

John Joe, John Joe Insurance Agency, stopped in to introduce himself and discuss his company.

Salary Commission: Elaine Wilson, circuit clerk, called the meeting to order with the Pledge of Allegiance. In attendance: Walker, Burns, Walk, Patton, Rex Wallace, assessor; Randy Strong, sheriff; Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer; Lisa James, recorder of deeds and Dee O’Riley, public administrator. Wilson asked for a motion for nominations for a chair. Wallace made a motion for Walker to represent the salary commission as a chair. Burns seconded the motion. No other nominations were made. Wilson made a motion to cease nominations for chair with James seconding the motion. All were in favor of Walker being the chair. Wilson turned the meeting over to Walker. See Salary Commission minutes for the meeting contents. Also present: Captain Austin Hann and Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader.

Officeholders: The officeholders present discussed the level of LAGERS the county is currently doing. Jenkins has numbers she will send out to officeholders to review on what a level change will cost the county. An update was given on the insurance process. The final audit report was handed out. A discussion of a Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for employees was discussed but no numbers were given or approved. Wallace asked the commission to review the holiday schedule for 2024.

The commission reviewed the amended road use agreement (RUA) and signed the revised document for Constellation Wind Power. The signed document was returned to Constellation Wind Power representatives.

Cheyenne Murphy, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, met with the commission, Strong, Major Scott Wedlock and Captain Hann to review bids submitted for the Jail Maintenance and Improvement Grant. Murphy presented a bid tabulation sheet along with the original bids to review and select if multiple bids were received. Murphy will enter all information into the grant system and await approval before companies will be notified and items ordered.

Walker reported that the wreath will be set at the Courthouse on November 27.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Bridge #286 in Union Township, Road #652 and #650 in Jackson Township. Road #650 was approved for rock.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Jenkins brought budget numbers for a level change in the LAGERS retirement program. Reviewed and discussed numbers. No decision made. Also present: Wallace.

The commission reviewed a request from Tim Conard, president of TS Conard, Inc. Technology Solutions regarding monetary assistance to help with the networking for the new space for the Workforce Development Office. Request was denied.

Called Jacoby Zimmerman, Zimmerman Hauling regarding delivery of White Cloud rock. Also called Wallace McGinness, trustee of Monroe Township and Les Linville for a status update on Monroe Township rock.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 10/31/2023 as the commission will be travelling on 10/26/2023.

October 26, 2023

Walker and Burns, along with the entire road and bridge crew, traveled to Wahoo, NE to tour Oden Enterprises’ facility.

The commission will be back in session on 10/31/2023.