Mika Porter, Maryville, recently donated several toys to the Today’s Civic Women’s Toys for Tots of Nodaway County. While she was at the Nodaway News Leader she took advantage of the $5 off an annual subscription offer to renew her subscription. The Nodaway News Leader is offering a $5 credit off of a one-year subscription with the donation of a toy. The annual toy drive is underway until Thursday, November 1.