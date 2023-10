Once a month, Spoofy Beans, a Maryville High School group, has been serving coffee and snacks to the workers of Nucor-LMP, Inc. A year ago the company donated money for a classroom TV, table and chairs. Nucor wanted to help the students in other ways, so looked into the purchase of a mobile Spoofy Bean trailer.

On October 18, the trailer was presented to the students of Spoofy Beans.