Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/5/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Inventory transfer/disposal forms; clerk fee report for September 2023.

Checks: #83231-83252

Requisitions: County clerk/LEA to Elkins-Swyers for election equipment; road and bridge to Gray Oil for fuel; sheriff to Symbol Art, LLC for uniforms.

The Commission reviewed the following information: training certificate for Rex Wallace, assessor; price increase notice from Con-Agg that is Norris Quarries.

Kim Mildward, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, met with the commission to discuss the Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant application and to request two letters of support.

Walked the Administration Center with Andy Abbott with MTE for camera install. Reviewed a quote for custom frames with Rickabaugh Woodworks Co., LLC. A call was put in to Rickabaugh to give the go ahead.

Tim Clapp, Brian Conrad, Grant Brummels and Eric Troutner, Constellation Wind Power, met with the commission to review the road maintenance agreement and time lines moving forward for CR Clearing, LLC d/b/a Constellation Wind Power. The agreement was forwarded on to county attorney Ivan Schraeder to review with the intent to have the agreement signed by October 19, 2023.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Road #429 and #428 in Jackson Township, Road #424 and 418 in Independence Township and Road #259 and 261 in Union Township.

Made a follow-up call to a citizen regarding Nodaway Nursing Home.

Larry Jacobson, Snyder and Associates, stopped in to have signatures on a right-of-ways certification and Local Public Agency (LPA) certification of plans, specifications and estimate (PS&E) tied to the Transportation Alternatives Program, that is TAP 9900(144) and the LPA invoice #3 and project information communication Plan for BRO-074(64) bridge.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 10/12/2023. The motion passed.