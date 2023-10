The Rolla Dicks American Legion Auxiliary will hold a spaghetti supper from 5 to 7pm, Friday, October 13 at the American Legion Building in Burlington Jct. The menu is spaghetti, salad, garlic break, dessert and drink.

Curbside and carryout are available. For curbside, call ahead at 660.254.3544. Adults are $10; children, five and under are free.