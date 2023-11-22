Northwest Missouri State University’s Recycling Center will operate with limited hours during the university’s Thanksgiving and winter breaks.

The Recycling Center, located in the 1100 block of Icon Road, will close Wednesday, November 22, through Sunday, November 26. It will resume normal operating hours Monday, November 27.

Next month, the Recycling Center will close Friday, December 22, through Tuesday, December 26. It will reopen 8 am to 6 pm, Wednesday, December 27, to accommodate community recycling after the Christmas holiday and close again Thursday, December 28, through Monday, January 1.

During its normal operating hours, the Recycling Center is open to the public from 7 am to 6 pm, Monday through Friday and 8 am to noon on Saturdays.