North District Commissioner Chris Burns called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/28/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor license for Highway 136 Road House; R & M Shooters; and The Palms.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Opioid Settlement Fund notice, Higginbotham Insurance email check-in and training invite, press release from MoDOT regarding temporary road work at the intersections of Highway 71, 136 and 46

Reviewed a request for street closure from DeAnn Davison, Tourism Director/Executive Director-Downtown Maryville for the Fall into Fun event to be held on Sunday, September 29 on the Courthouse square.

A call was put in to Lynette Auffert, clerk of Independence Township, regarding an application for a reconstruction road, the trustee position and a 2023 financial statement.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected Road #763 and measured for CART rock credit. Road #764 final inspection of new bridge both in White Cloud Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Burns and Walk inspected the progress of the Courthouse ramp. The commission called Lonnie, Wales, project manager, JD Bishop for a progress update on the Courthouse ramp project. A message was left for MTS Contracting to get an update and timeline on repairs of the exterior of the Courthouse.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 6/4/2024.