The Clearmont City Council met on May 14 to discuss city business.

Last month’s minutes were approved, as well as a motion to pay the bills. West Bend sent a bond certification to City Clerk Linda Babcock.

The installation of water meters was discussed. Alderman Herb Snodderley suggested that the city order six more meter pits in anticipation of any that need to be replaced. This will be discussed at a future meeting. Snodderley also made a motion to move forward with purchasing 150 tons of gravel to have on hand for future road repair, which was approved.

A clogged tube was cleaned out and a couple more are scheduled to be cleared. A residence on first street was identified as violating the weed ordinance, and a letter will be sent to the owner.