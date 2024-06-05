West Nodaway R-I high school and junior high students had the opportunity to explore job fields this past school year.

The “College and Career Monday” is the brainchild of PK-12 counselor Lani Clayton. This past school year she organized field trips for one Monday a month through the school year. WN has a four-day school week which leaves most Mondays as non school days.

On the final event, six students traveled with her to the Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, KS to learn about the Burlington Northern – Santa Fe Railroad Science program. They then went to Herzog, St. Joseph, to learn about how they built and maintain the railway.

“As a PK-12 counselor, there is never enough time in the week to feel as if I am meeting the needs of all students,” Clayton said. “The four-day week has created a means for me to reach out to the seven through 12 students and offer opportunities to explore careers and colleges without missing school hours. Students who attend are volunteering their time to attend these trips and the benefits are paying off.”

Clayton said she had noticed an increase in students asking about a variety of job options instead of what they know from family and neighbors.

“Students are narrowing down college, tech school and apprenticeship programs that fit their needs and style,” she said. “Students are also exploring job shadowing opportunities earlier in high school instead of waiting until senior year.

“I am looking forward to continuing this program next year as students have already inquired about events focused on wildlife/conservation, alternative energy and law enforcement. It takes many hours of work outside normal school hours but the student benefits are worth the time.”

This program is available because of Clayton’s use of the career ladder program which allows teachers to be paid for extra hours spent helping students.