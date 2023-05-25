Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/18/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Kizer Collision, Inc.; 911 consolidation payment for April, 2023; liquor licenses for the following business: TrexMart #8, Backyard Vine & Wine.

Checks: #82568-82582

Requisitions: Sheriff to Falls City Mercantile and Hy-Vee for inmate food & supplies for June 2023.

A letter of support was signed for the City of Maryville for the Community Revitalization Round II Grant to develop a visitor center for Mozingo Lake.

Sheriff Randy Strong stopped in to discuss the Municipal Court docket. Also discussed a vehicle purchase for the department.

Rex Wallace, Assessor, stopped in to discuss a county resident whose physical address is not a 911 address. A letter will be drafted and sent to the resident. Wallace also discussed tax bill calls he has recently taken.

A call was put in to Roger Florea, Hopkins Township trustee, to discuss road conditions. A follow-up call was made to a resident of Hopkins Township.

A call was placed to Mark Wilson, Polk Township road supervisor, to discuss a road issue.

Lakeview Drive, Roads #465, #486 and a culvert on Road #499 ,all in Polk Township were inspected.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Certified letters were drafted, signed and sent to the property owners for a closing of a portion of Road #508 in Green Township. A second reading is scheduled for at 9 am, July 6 in the office of the county commissioners.

A call was put in to Jason Brown Roofing regarding the Administration Center roof.

A contract for professional administrative services was signed between the county and Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments in regard to the Jail Maintenance Improvement grant.

A message was left with Jason Stoll, Grant Township board member, regarding Road #999.

Discussed a letter to the county and cities to discuss American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that have been earmarked. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.

Jenkins discussed Senate Bill 190 with the commission.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 5/25/2023.