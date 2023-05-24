Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/16/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Gray Oil for road and bridge, liquor licenses for the following business: M&M Pub and Grub, Holtman Oil Co., Rick’s Country Shoppe and Woldruff Fencing.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff department new hire, Great River Engineering, municipal court, April 9-1-1 update, Extension Council expense report, MoDOT CART road numbers and Bridge #0228013 & #0870014 eligible for BRO-Program and Dave Earls, Lager Road documents.

Meeting schedule: MoDOT, Nathan King, at 9:30 am, May 30 for BRO program updates.

Ronald Lager, Polk Township, with information for a tube on Road #1080. Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, will coordinate with him on a tube replacement.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Bridge #805 in Monroe Township, Road #615 and #1043 in Polk Township were inspected.

New construction project on Road #999 in Washington Township was approved.

Brush collection along roads and new construction projects in Jefferson Township were approved..

Senate Bill 190: Rex Wallace and Marilyn Jenkins gave a summary of property tax credits which authorizes a county to grant a property tax credit to people who are eligible for Social Security retirement benefits and or the owner of record or have a legal equitable in a homestead and or liable for the payment of real property taxes on such homestead. Wallace and Jenkins will gather more information and report back.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 5/23/2023.