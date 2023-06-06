Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/30/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor license for The Stable Pub & Grub and an invoice to Tyler Technologies for annual software maintenance.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Service Lube for equipment.

The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Certificate of Liability Insurance from Loch Sand and Construction Co.

Spoke with Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, regarding concrete on Bridge #805 in Green Township and updates on the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant.

Spoke with Kara Puche, Toys for Tots, regarding storage shelves.

Met with Ben Gazaway, Cornerstone Roofing, to discuss the roofs over the entryways at the Courthouse.

Andy Abbott, MTE Office Center, stopped in to give updates on the server and firewall updates.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Bridge #805 in Monroe Township.

A resident of Polk Township called in regarding a tube on Road #492.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Major Scott Wedlock, met with City of Maryville Manager Greg McDanel to discuss the time and cost for a bailiff for Municipal Court. Some additional information will be pulled before a final decision will be made.

McDanel discussed the progress of the Village O Street project. Engineering bids have been received and will be reviewed.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 6/6/2023.