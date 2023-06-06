At the May 17 Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate meeting, it was announced that the Northwest Missouri State University former campus dining company, Aramark, had donated two large trucks of frozen food to the senior center.

The new walk-in freezer was filled to capacity and Administrator Amie Firavich was excited about the food variety the senior center will be able to offer. Coach Matt Webb had four of the Maryville High School Spoofhound football players help with the unloading of the second truck. Some university athletes had helped with the first truck.

A cart which was donated by Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville was useful in the unloading of the frozen food. The cart is now being used to store cardboard for recycling.

Discussion was held on the senior center recycling. The main items to be recycled are metal cans, cardboard and paper. One of the challenges is storage for the recyclables until it can be taken to Northwest. Vice President Joe Baumli is organizing volunteers to transport the recyclables. If interested, in helping out, contact Firavich at the senior center or by calling 660.562.3999.

Baumli announced there was no contract yet for paving the Nodaway County Senior Center. He has been working with Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel to get the company who is doing the paving for the South Main Project to do the senior center parking lot.

Board Member Ray Courter discussed the large federal 2022 infrastructure bill where non-profits funding is available for energy efficient projects. The money will be distributed by Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments. Not all of the details have been settled but Courter wants the board to keep this in mind to improve energy efficiency. Some items the senior center could look at LED lighting, including parking lot lighting and outside lighting; windows and doors, HVAC, installation and water heaters.

Holidays were approved for the 2024 fiscal year. They are July 3 and 4 for Independence Day, September 4 for Labor Day, October 9 for Columbus Day, November 24 for the Friday after Thanksgiving, December 25 for Christmas, January 1 for New Year’s Day, February 19 for President’s Day, March 29 for Good Friday and May 27 for Memorial Day. These will be days that meals are not served at the senior center.