To encourage reading over the summer, area schools are holding library hours.

“Reading is a great pastime for hot, summer days. In addition, reading keeps the brain simulated and helps prevent the ‘summer slide’ that can occur,” according to the Jefferson C-123 handout.

At Jefferson, the library is open for students, parents and community members. This summer, the library is open 8:30 am to noon on Tuesdays, May 30, June 6, 13, 20 and 27; in July, the hours are 9 am to noon, Tuesdays, July 11, 18 and 25. On August 1, there will be a final celebration with ice cream. No library hours will be on Tuesday, July 4.

West Nodaway’s hours will be 8 am to 4 pm, Tuesdays, and 10 am to 6 pm, Thursdays, in June and July. The library will be closed July 4 also.

The Nodaway-Holt Elementary library will be open to 2022-23 kindergarten through sixth grade from 8 to 10 am, Thursdays, June 1, Lego® Club; June 8, board game bonanza; June 15, Robots 101; June 22, end of summer reading water wars. Books can be checked out and AR quizzes can be taken. Kindergarten through second grade should have an adult in attendance for assistance.

At the end of summer, students are asked to bring a towel. The school will provide water balloons and squirters for a day of fun. All books need to be turned in on June 22. Raffle prize winners will be drawn at 9 am, Thursday, June 22. Third to fifth graders will be reading the Mark Twain nominee, “Worst Case Collin” from 11 am to noon. Prior sign-up was needed to participate.

Northeast Nodaway’s “Stuck on Reading” will be from 1 to 3 pm, Mondays, June 5, 12, 19 and 26; 3:30 to 5:30 pm, Wednesdays, June 7, 14 and 21. NEN students only are welcome with prekindergarten through third grade students having an adult accompany the student. Books will be available for checkout, scholastic quizzing and reading prizes. Children’s story time is 2 pm, Mondays; and 4 pm, Wednesdays.