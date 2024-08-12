Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the Commissioner’s Office. In attendance: Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/1/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Recorder fee report for July 2024; invoice to Schraeder Law Firm.

Accounts payable: Checks #84655 – #84672.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Gray Oil for diesel; Sheriff to 911 Custom for vehicle equipment.

The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email:

• Road and Bridge Fuel/Equipment report

• Opioid Settlement updates

Left message with Ben South of Andrew Tuckpointing about graffiti removal on the courthouse pillars.

Vince Shelby, coroner, discussed duties of the coroner with commission.

Commissioners met with Dave Schumann and Kyle Valgamott of Waldinger Corp to discuss water entrance to the jail for the sprinkler system. Also met with Matt Smith, Maryville Public Works.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, along with the commission inspected Road #508 in Green Township, culverts on Roads #161 and #163 in Hopkins Township and the new tube replacements on Roads #359 and #360 in Nodaway Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission and Engle inspected Atchison Township Road #105 for new construction. Road was approved for proceed to be sent.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected Roads #442 and #656 in Jackson Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 8/8/2024.