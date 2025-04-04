Charles Frederick “Charlie” Puckett, 85, Barnard, formerly of Maryville, died Sunday, March 30, 2025, at his home.

He was born July 11, 1939, to Millard Fillmore and Jennie Delberta Mozingo Puckett at Orrsburg Corner. He graduated from Horace Mann High School, Maryville. He was a lifelong resident of the area.

He married Rena E. Schneider.

Mr. Puckett was a heavy machinery operator for most of his life and had been a self-employed scrapper the past several years.

He had attended the Community of Christ Church.

Funeral services were held Thursday, April 3 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the Community of Christ Church, Guilford, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.