Alfred Eugene Jones, 88, Maryville, died Friday, March 28, 2025, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born April 15, 1936, to Ralph and Gladys Horn Jones in Maryville. He was a 1954 graduate of Maryville High School.

On July 1, 1972, he married Mary Anne Prawitz in St. Joseph.

Mr. Jones served in the US Army from 1959-1960, stationed in Germany. Over the years, he hauled gas for Consumers Oil Co., managed the Walter Bros. gas station in Maryville and farmed with his brother.

Graveside services and burial were held Tuesday, April 1 at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the Old Thresher’s Reunion, 405 E. Threshers Road, Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.