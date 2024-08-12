A red carpet gala for the Kids’ Film Fest group will be held Saturday, August 10 at The Hangar, 1602 South Main, Maryville.

Young film makers gathered recently at the Maryville Public Library to create and watch stop motion short films. Jennifer O’Gwin facilitated the event which is a partnership between the library and Kids’ Film Fest.

“Partnering with the library has been a phenomenal educational outreach opportunity for the Kids’ Film Fest,” O’Gwin said. “We love being able to bring the experience of film-making to as many kids in our community as we can – this library program helps make this possible.”

The Kids’ Film Fest is the first film festival in Maryville for children and teens grades one through 12. They get the opportunity to see their original short films on the big screen. While programming takes a break in August to reset and prepare for the coming year, the film club will still be a part of the library’s line-up and will resume monthly in September for students in first through eighth grade.

“The partnership has been amazing and kids have been so engaged,” Youth Services Coordinator Elizabeth Argo said. “They are creating with physical and digital materials and led by some wonderful facilitators from the Kids’ Film Fest. I enjoy watching the ideas come to life.”