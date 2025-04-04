Virginia Lee Still Brown, 83, Maryville, died Monday, March 31, 2025, at Nodaway Nursing Home.

She was born October 12, 1941, in Maryville, to Gene and Beulah Crenshaw Still. She was a 1959 graduate of St. Teresa High School in Decatur, IL.

On March 5, 1960, she married David H. Brown, Sr. in Maryville. He preceded her in death on July 7, 2016.

Mrs. Brown was a homemaker. She was a seamstress and operated Stitches By Request.

Services will be held at 11 am, Monday, April 7 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Asera Care Hospice or the Parkinson Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.