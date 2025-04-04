Earl Edward “Ed” Hall, 73, Maryville, died Sunday, March 30, 2025, at the Village Care Center, Maryville.

He was born July 31, 1951, to Earl and Leila Shirleen Shockley Hall in Maryville. He graduated from Bedford High School in 1969, and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville. He had lived in the Hopkins/Bedford area, and for many years in Maryville.

On August 22, 1971, he married Pamela Kay in Hopkins.

Mr. Hall worked as a parts manager for over 20 years at the former Rupp Automotive and then retired after many years with O’Reilly Auto Parts, both of Maryville.

He attended the First Christian Church in Hopkins.

He was instrumental in the Chillicothe Car Show and spent many years with the planning and organizing of that event.

Mr. Hall’s body has been cremated. There will be a memorial service at 2 pm, Friday, April 4 at the Bram Funeral Home in Maryville. His remains will be buried later in the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Christian Church, Hopkins or the New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville.

